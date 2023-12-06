Princess of Wales comforts mother on visit to children’s hospital

The Princess of Wales gave a comforting hug to a mother at her child’s hospital bedside during her visit to a new day surgery unit in London.

Princess Kate shared a video on Instagram of her visit to the Evelina Children’s Hospital, where she officially opened the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit on Tuesday (5 December).

Kate, who is a patron of the hospital, is seen putting her arms around a mother in a warm embrace. She also meets staff and other children.

She said: “It’s a privilege to see how the youngest in our society are being cared for at the Evelina. Thank you to all the brilliant staff for your commitment to looking after the children in your care.”