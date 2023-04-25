How Princess Kate ‘perfectly’ positions herself in photos

A subtle trick the Princess of Wales uses to ensure she is positioned perfectly in photographs has gone viral on TikTok.

Kate’s method for posing resurfaced after it was captured on camera during her visit to Christian IX’s Palace in Denmark in February 2022, where she met with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark.

In the footage, the mother-of-three can be seen moving closer to the other royals, maintaining her forward-facing posture as she slowly side-steps nearer to the Queen in her black heels.

