Princess Kate spoke of the importance of “connection” as she joined youngsters for a craft lesson to mark the start of Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Princess of Wales made paper chains with pupils at St John’s Church of England Primary School in Bethnal Green, east London, as she urged them to “keep talking about your feelings.”

The princess took part in activities with the children to help them think about who they feel most connected to in their lives.

