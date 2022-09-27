Prince of Wales has no plans for formal investiture ceremony to mark new title

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture ceremony to mark receiving his new title.

Prince William received the title after the accession of his father, King Charles III, to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles was officially invested with the title by the Queen during an event at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

Prince William has no plans for “any kind” of a similar ceremony, instead focusing on deepening the trust and respect of the Welsh population.

