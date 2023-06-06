Princess Eugenie welcomes baby Ernest as she celebrates birth of second son

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a son named Ernest, she has announced.

The 33-year-old and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 37, welcomed their second child, who weighed 7lb 1oz, nearly a week ago on 30 May.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, posted the news on her Instagram, sharing that their elder son, two-year-old August, is “loving being a big brother already”.

The newest member of the royal family, whose title is Master Brooksbank, is now 13th in line to the throne.