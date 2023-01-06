RuPaul cuts ribbon to officially open DragCon 2023 in London

Drag superstar RuPaul cut the ribbon to officially kick off DragCon 2023 in London.

The drag queen led the crowd, among them Michelle Visage, in a chant of “love” as the three-day convention commenced.

Over 100 of the stars from the Drag Race franchise will all be gathered under one roof from Friday, 6 January through to Sunday.

Among those in attendance will be this year’s stars such as Black Peppa, Danny Beard, and Copper Topp.

