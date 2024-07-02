Russell Crowe was seen smoking over the heads of children at an Irish liquor launch party on Tuesday 2 July.

The New Zealand actor and director attended the event as a guest of honour to celebrate the opening of the new premises for the Muff Liquor Company, alongside former Boyzone member Ronan Keating.

Both Crowe and Keating are investors in the Donegal-based drinks firm.

As a lively crowd, eager to snap photos with the star of Gladiator and LA Confidential, surrounded him, Crowe was spotted puffing on a cigarette and waving away the smoke before obliging his young fans with selfies.