Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:58
Russell Crowe smokes over heads of children while taking selfies at Irish liquor HQ launch
Russell Crowe was seen smoking over the heads of children at an Irish liquor launch party on Tuesday 2 July.
The New Zealand actor and director attended the event as a guest of honour to celebrate the opening of the new premises for the Muff Liquor Company, alongside former Boyzone member Ronan Keating.
Both Crowe and Keating are investors in the Donegal-based drinks firm.
As a lively crowd, eager to snap photos with the star of Gladiator and LA Confidential, surrounded him, Crowe was spotted puffing on a cigarette and waving away the smoke before obliging his young fans with selfies.
Up next
07:18
Who was the worst Tory PM since 2010?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:47
Plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Beryl
00:33
Hurricane Beryl tears roof off school as storm rips through Caribbean
00:24
Sheriff helps skunk family cross road
03:01
Elec-SHUNNED: A July events guide for the politically fatigued
00:33
Watch: Ronaldo cries after penalty miss against Slovenia at Euro 2024
01:00
Euro 2024: Alan Shearer insists England criticism ‘is not personal’
02:24
Nick Kyrgios addresses Wimbledon job backlash: ‘I am at a good stage’
00:43
Wimbledon fans camp overnight to try and get tickets
00:25
Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field
00:20
Mets-Yankees game delayed as torrential rain hits New York
00:37
Climate protester climbs Tory bus ahead of James Cleverly visit
00:50