Florida driver blames Putin and risk of nuclear war as reason for running stop sign

A driver in Flordia used Vladimir Putin and the threat of nuclear war as an excuse for running a stop sign.

"I've just found out that Putin is going to launch nuclear war against the world... I was trying to get back to my house, find out what's going on," the motorist says, after being pulled over.

Clearly gobsmacked, the officer making the stop didn't justify his excuse with a response but appeared to chuckle as the man handed over his insurance documents.

