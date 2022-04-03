Wrexham fans chant Ryan Reynolds’ name as he watches team win

Wrexham AFC fans chanted Ryan Reynolds’ name as the actor-meets-club-co-owner watched the team get through to the FA trophy final.

After they beat Stockport County 2-0, the A-lister was met with ‘there’s only one Ryan Reynolds’ chants from the crowd as they celebrated.

The 45-year-old couldn’t stop laughing as he clapped along from a box in the stadium.

Reynolds bought into the club in 2020 with fellow Hollywood star, Rob McElhenney, after he was inspired by how “intrinsically tied communities are to their football club”.

