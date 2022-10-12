Love Island star Dami Hope captured the moment TikTok prankster Husnain Asif shouted “if you want to blow up the plane, say oi oi oi” during their chaotic Ryanair flight.

Footage of various incidents on the plane were posted to Hope’s TikTok account, before being deleted.

Passengers are seen drinking from a full-sized bottle of Jack Daniels, shouting and singing in the aisles and taking selfies.

“If you want to blow up the plane, say oi oi oi,” Asif shouts at the end of the flight, as others around him chant.

