Saks Fifth Avenue’s Christmas lights unveiled for 2023 holiday

Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled its annual Holiday Light Show for Christmas 2023.

The Dior "Carousel of Dreams" features the luxury brand's codes including the star and clover, alongside symbols of the Zodiac.

Stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler gathered on Fifth Avenue on Monday to witness the lights switch on.

The display, which will be on view until 5 January, evokes "the founding couturier’s unique legacy and his lucky charms.”

It required "100 artisans, 10 months in planning, and designing and manufacturing objects in Italy" according to Women's Wear Daily.