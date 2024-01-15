Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan reveals amusing worry over son learning to talk

Barry Keoghan has revealed he has an amusing fear over his son learning to talk.

The Saltburn star has previously revealed that he named his boy Marlon in honour of Hollywood rebel Marlon Brando - and now worries he will become as “opinionated” as his namesake.

“I obviously love Marlon Brando. For a first name I thought it was quite cool. To have Brando in your name... hell, man! He’s got a lot to live up to that kid,” Keoghan joked in an interview with GQ.

The reporter then suggested that naming his son after a Hollywood rebel may lead to some awkward interactions around the dinner table.

“Aww, God. ‘Dad, you’re a [rubbish] actor. You can’t do accents,’” Keoghan replied.