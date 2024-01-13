Independent TV
Murder at The Tandoor: Bristol Indian restaurant recreates Saltburn scene in viral video
Bristol-based Indian restaurant Urban Tandoor have gone viral a number of times in the last 12 months, with their pop culture parodies serving as adverts - and now they’re back with a twist on controversial film, Saltburn.
In the clip posted to social media, waiters from the restaurant dressed up as Barry Keoghan’s character, and made their own version of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which has become synonymous with a rather promiscuous scene.
“It’s murder at The Tandoor, when you order the vindaloo”, they sing. “DJ, gonna burn this curry house right down!”
02:09