Bristol Indian restaurant recreates Saltburn scene in viral video

Bristol-based Indian restaurant Urban Tandoor have gone viral a number of times in the last 12 months, with their pop culture parodies serving as adverts - and now they’re back with a twist on controversial film, Saltburn.

In the clip posted to social media, waiters from the restaurant dressed up as Barry Keoghan’s character, and made their own version of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which has become synonymous with a rather promiscuous scene.

“It’s murder at The Tandoor, when you order the vindaloo”, they sing. “DJ, gonna burn this curry house right down!”