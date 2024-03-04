Watch: Sam Smith walks runway wearing Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith made their debut on the catwalk for the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week.

Smith lined up alongside K-Pop star Sandara Park in the French capital on Sunday (3 March).

The singer wore two outfits for their debut. The first look comprised of a red tartan cape, green bodysuit and high-waisted pants, complete with knee-high red and black socks.

They carried a stick and topped off the look with some platform heels.

The second outfit was a floor-length black coat with distressed rips and tears. On their head, Smith wore an oversized hat and a black veil.