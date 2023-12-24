Scuba diving Santa surprises aquarium visitors by swimming with sharks

A scuba diving Santa Claus has delighted young visitors at Rio de Janeiro’s AquaRio aquarium, by feeding the sharks in his signature red suit.

Swapping his sleigh for flippers, Santa waved at children who were watching through the glass, thrilled to see him in the run up to the big day.

The aquarium has made it an annual tradition, with Santa making appearances over the last seven years.

“You see the sparkle in the eyes of children who are not used to seeing a Santa Claus diver in contact with animals, feeding them,” Felipe Luna, who plays Santa told EFE.