Sarah Ferguson has shared that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spent their 18th birthdays at teenage cancer units.

Speaking on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, the Duchess of York described how her children would join her in her work as a patron for Teenage Cancer Trust.

It comes as Ferguson's spokesperson confirmed that she has had surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram screening.

"You lead by example, I believe... They've since become ambassadors for life and they work tirelessly," Ferguson said.