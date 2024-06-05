Independent TV
Sarah Ferguson says family is key as she praises ‘courageous’ Kate after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson stressed the importance of family support as she praised the Princess of Wales and King Charles for their bravery and openness following their cancer diagnosis.
The Duchess of York described Princess Kate as “wonderful and courageous”, and said the King showed true “empathy” when he visited cancer patients during a royal engagement.
The 64-year-old, who appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday (5 June) said: “I thought Princess Catherine was so wonderful with her video and so courageous. She’s such a wonderful mother and an inspiration to us all
“Family unity is key and I think we should all just raise the altitude and unite in order to feel better.”
