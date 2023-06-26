Listen: Sarah Ferguson discusses undergoing breast cancer surgery

Sarah Ferguson has urged her podcast listeners to get checked for breast cancer after sharing details of her own diagnosis.

“I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked... Don’t wait,” the Duchess of York said, after sharing that she was to undergo a masectomy. Monday’s (26 June) episode of Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah on Spotify was reportedly recorded before Ferguson’s procedure.

The Duchess’s spokesperson confirmed that the 63-year-old underwent an operation after she discovered she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram.