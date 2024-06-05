Sarah Ferguson reveals inspiring last words Queen Elizabeth said to her

Sarah Ferguson has revealed the inspiring last words the late Queen Elizabeth said to her.

The Duchess of York joined the Loose Women panel on Wednesday (5 June). One of the topics discussed was women struggling with their confidence, as the Duchess admitted it had taken “a long time” for her to get her voice “out there”.

The 64-year-old then revealed: “Just before the late Queen died she said to me ‘Sarhv just be yourself and that is good enough’.

“That was her gift to me.”