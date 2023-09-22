Nicola Roberts in tears as Sarah Harding’s dying wish fulfilled

Nicola Roberts became emotional as she revealed that Sarah Harding’s dying wish to establish a breast cancer project had come true.

The Girls Aloud star spoke to Good Morning Britain on Friday, 22 September, to celebrate the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women (BCAN-RAY) project being set up in her bandmate’s memory.

Harding died aged 39 in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Roberts was tearful as she paid tribute to her friend.

“It’s still not really that real. A lot of the time I’m like ‘she’s in Thailand on the beach’ or she’s in Ibiza with her friends. Then I’m reminded that she’s not,” she said.