Graduating student takes a tumble in photoshoot fail

A student celebrating her graduation stumbled down a set of stairs in an amusing photoshoot fail.

Leyssie Joy Bidaure was filming the ceremony with her friends when the incident happened in Iloilo province, Philippines, on 30 May.

Footage shows Leyssie tumbling on the concrete ground as her shoes were stuck on the tail of her dress while jumping.

They were filming the second part of a video taken five days before to highlight their graduation together as friends.

“It was a blooper moment that I will never forget. I was a bit clumsy but not hurt so much,” she said afterwards.