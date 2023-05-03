Teenager rents WW2 tank to drive to school prom

A teenager from Washington state drove a Second World War army tank to his high school prom over the weekend, bringing his date along for the ride.

Sherman Bynum Jr, a student at Camas High School, rented an M3A1 Stuart tank from a collector for $1,000 after raising the money on TikTok and GoFundMe.

He decided to follow through with the idea after first discussing it with his father before his death.

“Sherman and his dad began talking in February about the idea of taking a tank to prom, and his dad was still with us enough psychologically to participate in the discussion, and was very excited about it,” his mother explained.

Despite his grief, the teen “devoted his time and energy to completing the mission in order to honour his dad”.

