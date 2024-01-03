Scientists publish new theory in search for alien life on other planets

Scientists have published a new theory in their search for aliens on other planets.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say that planets with low carbon dioxide levels could mean they are inhabited by forms of life.

The depleted levels would mean that oceans and plants are absorbing the chemical compound, the team said.

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope could be the key to searching for the low levels due to its previous discoveries of atmospheric conditions of exoplanets, scientists say.