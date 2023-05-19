Amputees feel warmth in their missing hand thanks to new technology

Amputees can now feel warmth in their phantom hand thanks to a new device.

Scientists have developed MiniTouch, which consists of a small sensor placed on an amputee’s prosthetic finger and electrodes that mimic sensations on the residual arm.

Electrodes on the amputated arm relay the temperature of the object being touched by the finger sensor, giving “the illusion that we are cooling down, or warming up, missing fingers”.

Scientists believe the findings could allow amputees to have temperature-sensing technology built into their prosthetic limbs, without the need for invasive technology.

