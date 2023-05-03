Almost 20,000 new volcanoes discovered on ocean floor

Researchers have discovered more than 19,000 new underwater volcanoes on the ocean floor.

Known as seamounts, the undersea mountains are formed by volcanic activity and support a “dazzling array of marine life,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Researchers have used vertical gravity gradient maps to locate the seamounts, discovering 19,325 previously-undetected ones.

“The better we understand the shape of the sea floor, the better we can prepare [for climate change],” John Lowell, chief hydrographer of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) said.

