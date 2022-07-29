Scottish mum says she hypnotised her way out of a 20-can-a-day Irn-Bru habit

A Scottish mum has shared how she kicked her 20-can-a-day Irn-Bru habit through hypnosis.

Self-proclaimed Irn-Bru addict Carole Lamond admitted to spending £3,000 every year on the fizzy drink, and downing nearly 15,000 cans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proving her transformation, Lamond cracks open a can in this video, and grimaces as she says it “doesn’t smell like it used to.”

“Hypnosis freed me,” the 57-year-old says, surrounded by a stack of cans that represent her old daily intake.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.