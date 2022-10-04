Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:19
King Charles offered free haircut by barber during Dunfermline visit
King Charles III was offered a free haircut by a local barber as he visited Dunfermline.
The new monarch made the visit to Scotland alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, in what was their first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
“It would be my pleasure to give you a haircut for free,” the barber said, appearing to point at his shop.
“Next time,” the King replied in jest.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Dunfermline on Monday to greet the royals as they left the city chambers.
