Scott Mitchell opens up on new relationship after death of Barbara Windsor

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has opened up about his new relationship following the death of his wife of 20 years.

The 60-year-old has confirmed his relationship with EastEnders actress Tanya Franks, whom he met through the fundraising team “Babs’ Army” which raises money for Alzheimer’s, which Dame Barbara was diagnosed with in 2014.

“I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite,” Mitchell told This Morning.

“Tanya is an incredible lady, but she believes that her personal relationships are not something that she wishes to discuss. I respect that,” he added.