Rare Chinese white dolphin spotted off coast of Guangdong province

A rare white dolphin was spotted off the coast of China’s Guangdong province.

The pink Chinese white dolphin, which is under top-level state protection in China, was spotted at a bay in Guangdong Province.

In recent years the species has faced a number of threats, including overfishing, water pollution, and heavy marine traffic, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The WWF said that the dolphin’s population has dropped by more than 80 per cent in the last 17 years.

