Rare unnamed jellyfish seen only once before spotted in remote Pacific Ocean

An extremely rare jellyfish that has only been seen once before has been captured on video by a group of scientists.

Experts from the Ocean Exploration Trust, a non-profit dedicated to marine exploration and research, recorded footage of the bizarre-looking creature slowly making its way through the depths of the Pacific Ocean on 31 May.

The organisation believes the mysterious jellyfish could be part of the Bathykorus genus, but does not match other species of this kind due to its brown colour.

The “undescribed” species was last seen in 2015 on another expedition by The Ocean Exploration Trust.