Seals stampede across beach after being spooked by plastic bag

Over 100 seals appeared to “stampede” into the sea after being spooked by a plastic bag blowing across a beach in Norfolk.

Following the incident, animal welfare charity Friends of Horsey Seals issued an urgent appeal asking people to not to leave rubbish on the beach.

“The issue is many of these are heavily pregnant common seals or ones that have just given birth,” the charity explained.

“It is amazing how one shopping bag and a little bit of wind could cause such fear among the seals causing them to stampede into the sea.”

