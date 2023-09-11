Top astronomy events to look out for in September 2023

This month, stargazers will be treated to some extraordinary astronomical events - including a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Nishimura comet.

On Tuesday (12 September) those in the UK should be able to see the comet before it embarks on another four-century-long lap around the solar system.

Later in September will see the equinox, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere.

It is one of two points in the year the Sun will illuminate the northern and southern hemispheres equally.