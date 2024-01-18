Jane Seymour having more ‘wonderful and passionate’ sex than ever at age of 72

Jane Seymour has gushed that she is having the best sex of her life with her boyfriend John Zambetti.

The actor, 72, says she finds being intimate with her partner better than any of her previous relationships because of the “trust” between them.

“Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience,” she wrote, in an essay for Cosmopolitan’s “Sex After 60” digital issue.

“I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life - it’s not like when you’re younger.”