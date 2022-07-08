Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better

If you’re craving a good night’s sleep, studies show that sex with a partner (or indeed yourself) might just be the answer. But is it as simple as that?

We chat with Dr Hazel Wallace about the ‘orgasm gap’, the relatonship between sex and health, and how pleasure–for both partners–can improve the quality of sleep.

Hazel’s book, The Female Factor: Making women’s health count – and what it means for you is out now.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.