Watch: People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive unmasks himself

The Sexiest Man Of The Year has officially been revealed.

Actor Patrick Dempsey has been given the People’s 2023 sexiest man alive accolade.

The Hollywood star, 57, was crowned on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

He said the award had “certainly given his ego a little bump”, adding he wants to his the “platform for something positive”.

Dempsey, who is married to wife Jillian, has three children, daughter Tallula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Darby and Sullivan.

He is best known for his role as Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy.