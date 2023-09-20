Florida surfer bitten on face by shark reveals what it feels like

A surfer from South Carolina has described what it felt like when he was bitten in the face by a shark in Florida.

Mark Summersett had fallen off his board after riding a wave in seven feet of water before the predator when the predator latched onto his face, leaving him needing 20 stitches.

“It was pressure, it was like a crunch. It felt like a bear trap crunching on my face,” the 38-year-old told WESH 2 News.

Mr Summersett is reportedly the seventh victim of a shark bite in 2023 off New Smyrna beach in Volusia County.