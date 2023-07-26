Shark lurks meters away from swimmers on French shore

Tourists gasped as they spotted a shark swimming close to shore on the south coast of France last weekend.

Beachgoers at Barcares had to be evacuated after the seven-foot-long creature was seen.

Chief lifeguard David Simian told The Times that the shark was a blue shark with “no threat to humans.”

Footage taken by TikTok user @j.a.c.clo shows the shark’s dorsal fin visible above the water as tourists look on and gasp.

Blue sharks are known to visit the UK in summer months and mostly feed on small fish and squid.