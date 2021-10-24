Dozens of sharks erupted into a feeding frenzy at a popular surfing spot, a terrifying video has shown.

Donnie Johnson was fishing in Surf City, North Carolina when a horde of "more than 80" predators began churning the water.

In the video, the hungry sharks splash out of the water as they feast on fish - including Donnie's own catch.

According to Donnie, the frenzied school consisted of blacktip, tiger and sand sharks.

Fortunately, it appeared no surfers were in the water at the time the sharks began to hunt for food.

