Shoppers queue outside Selfridges on Oxford Street for Boxing Day sales

A small line of shoppers were seen queueing outside Selfridges department store on London’s Oxford Street shortly before the doors opened for the Boxing Day sales.

This year’s sales are set to be the biggest in five years - despite some major brands not opening their stores on the high street.

People were seen outside shops in London on Tuesday morning (26 December), as early risers tried to take advantage of expected discounts from retailers.

For those heading to the capital to do their shopping, London will see temperature highs of 8C and lows of 6C, remaining dry throughout the day.