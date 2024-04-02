Simon Cowell battling army of moles that have ‘taken over £8 million mansion’

Simon Cowell is said to be battling an army of moles at his new £8 million mansion in the Cotswolds.

Pesky critters are “taking over” and making themselves at home in the extensive back garden of the property.

According to an insider, the garden has been ruined and now resembles “swiss cheese”.

The property, which was previously four homes before being turned into a mansion after Cowell snapped it up in 2021, is “riddled with molehills”.

“They seem to be getting braver and quite a few have popped up by the living room window, pool, and patio. It’s like they’re taking over,” a source told The Sun.