Prince William’s Earthshot Prize announces location for 2023 awards

The Earthshot Prize will travel to Singapore in 2023 for its third annual awards ceremony.

During the event, taking place in the heart of Singapore, the five Winners of this year’s prize will be awarded £1 million to help scale their environmental solutions.

Founded by the Prince of Wales in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a prestigious environmental award which aims to discover, celebrate, accelerate and scale solutions that can “help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate”.

Last year’s ceremony was held in Boston, US.

