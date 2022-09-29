Single woman 'stamps' men she likes with contact details on a night out

A Wiltshire single woman has shown off her inventive pulling technique - marking men with her contact details on nights out using stamp.

Melany Lloyd says she came up with the idea after a series of “failed dating scenarios,” and paid £21 to get a stamp made that she reckoned would get the job done.

The message reads: “I think you’re fit, if you’re single, hit me up,” along with her Instagram and Snapchat usernames.

“All the guys that I stamped found it really funny, I’m still speaking to a couple of them now,” the 22-year-old said.

Sign up for our newsletters.