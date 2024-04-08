A leading doctor has explained more about the risks of using sunbeds as Skin Cancer UK calls on the government to pass legislation to put warning labels on them.

Doctor Philippa Gray has said around 100 deaths a year could be prevented if people avoid using sunbeds.

She told Sky News on Monday (8 April): “ There is a 60 percent increase of malignant melanoma in people under 35 using sunbeds.

“The World Health Organisation has put them in the same category as asbestos, smoking and alcohol.”

Skin Cancer UK is urging the government to put a warning on sunbeds, similar to what is currently on cigarette packets.