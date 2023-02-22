A daredevil pensioner has completed a charity skydive from 11,000ft - all in memory of his late partner.

Tom Lowery, 76, can be seen leaping from the aircraft, waving and putting his thumbs up to the camera above the skies in Manchester.

He took the plunge to raise funds for the hospice that cared for his partner Joan Lyons, 78, who died last March from a brain tumour.

“I really enjoyed it, it was incredible, absolutely incredible – but I’m so glad to be back on solid ground,” the army veteran said upon landing.

