A doctor has explained some worrying things that can happen to your body if you don’t get enough sleep.

Doctor Michael Mosley says sleep affects “every organ” in your body and lack of shut-eye can cause serious long-term health problems, from dementia, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Lack of sleep can also have a “devastating impact on your sex life,” Dr Mosley warned when he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday (15 March).

To find out more, watch the video here.