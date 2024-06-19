World’s smelliest plant blooms at Kew Gardens

One of the world’s smelliest flowers - Titan arum - burst into bloom on Tuesday 18 June at Kew Gardens.

Nicknamed the corpse flower, it has an incredibly foul smell of rotten flesh when in bloom.

This nauseating odour is produced to attract pollinators that love to feed and breed on flesh.

Kew Gardens shared footage of the plant on their social media, encouraging crowds to visit while it is in bloom, which is usually only for 24 hours.

Titan arum only grows in the rainforests of Sumatra, but it is endangered in the wild due to deforestation and land degradation.