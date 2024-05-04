Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
15:00
Late soldier’s family meet eight-month-old baby saved with liver donation
The family of a soldier who died in conflict have met the eight-month baby girl whose life was saved by his donated liver.
Sergeant Dor Zimel, 27, was killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile in April, and his organs were donated to those in need - including baby Lielle.
In the emotional encounter, the baby wore a shirt with a photo of Dor, as her family thanked his for her second chance at life.
Dor’s mother, Sharon, brought a lion teddy for the little one, so that her son would “continue to live” through Lielle.
Up next
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:01
Shoplifter crams rucksack with bottles of wine in CCTV footage
00:39
Airport’s explosive detection dog showered with toys at retirement
00:39
Sir Rod Stewart makes surprise admission about one of biggest songs
00:43
Mark Hamill shares his Star Wars-inspired nickname for Joe Biden
00:31
Pest control gets hero’s welcome at MLB stadium as bees delay game
00:25
Wrexham stars party in Las Vegas after securing League One promotion
00:39
Mike Tyson opens up on struggles of fame: ‘I’m a glutton for pain’
00:15
Cricketer Josh Baker takes wickets in match hours before his death
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14