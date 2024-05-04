Late soldier’s family meet eight-month-old baby saved with liver donation

The family of a soldier who died in conflict have met the eight-month baby girl whose life was saved by his donated liver.

Sergeant Dor Zimel, 27, was killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile in April, and his organs were donated to those in need - including baby Lielle.

In the emotional encounter, the baby wore a shirt with a photo of Dor, as her family thanked his for her second chance at life.

Dor’s mother, Sharon, brought a lion teddy for the little one, so that her son would “continue to live” through Lielle.