Soldier dressed as mascot surprises son on first day of school after year deployment

A seven-year-old boy got a surprise he’ll never forget on his first day back to school as his father - who had been deployed overseas for a year - showed up to his classroom.

DeWitt Elementary School staff in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, captured the heartfelt moment the pair were reunited.

Perry Chronister, a sergeant in the Army National Guard, dressed up as the school mascot to surprise his son.

He removed the tiger’s head in front of young Eli to reveal himself, and the pair shared a long hug.