‘I’m a female solo traveller - this is why I lie to stay safe’

A woman who travels alone has shared the steps she takes to keep safe while jetting around the globe solo.

Rebecca Tribelhorn, a photographer who has visited over 40 countries, says those travelling on their own should "tell lies if you need to."

The 32-year-old from Oregon says she has worn a fake wedding ring and lied about having a partner, and tells strangers she's been to places before to "sell a false idea of confidence and knowledge."

Tribelhorn says most people she meets on her travels are "good people", but she recommends using lies to "help to protect you from what is maybe the 10 per cent chance something bad might happen."