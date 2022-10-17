Moment four-tonne elephant chases tourists on safari in South Africa

A tourist on safari captured the moment a four-tonne elephant charged towards their vehicle and started chasing them in South Africa.

Instagram user @tommytr0so started to film the animal heading straight toward his jeep, and it continued to follow them as they drove away.

A passenger can be heard shouting “uh oh” whilst the person filming is heard laughing in sheer disbelief, as the huge beast chases after them.

The elephant eventually slowed down and stopped following the jeep, meaning the group were able to get away.

